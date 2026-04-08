'The Testaments' debuts, Moss returns, Colbert voices 'Radio Free Boston' Entertainment Apr 08, 2026

The Testaments, the follow-up to The Handmaid's Tale, just dropped its first episodes on Hulu, and there are some fun surprises.

Elisabeth Moss is back as June Osborne, and Stephen Colbert lends his voice as "Radio Free Boston," giving the show an extra twist for fans.