'The Testaments' debuts, Moss returns, Colbert voices 'Radio Free Boston'
Entertainment
The Testaments, the follow-up to The Handmaid's Tale, just dropped its first episodes on Hulu, and there are some fun surprises.
Elisabeth Moss is back as June Osborne, and Stephen Colbert lends his voice as "Radio Free Boston," giving the show an extra twist for fans.
Miller: Colbert Winfrey highlight free speech
Colbert's character highlights June's famous line, "Don't let the bastards grind you down."
Show creator Bruce Miller shared that bringing in voices like Colbert and Oprah Winfrey was a deliberate move to spotlight themes of free speech and American values.
First three episodes are streaming now on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.