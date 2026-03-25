'Fabulous Lives' star Seema Sajdeh approached for 'Traitors India' S02
What's the story
Seema Sajdeh, a well-known face in reality TV and recognized for her role in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, has been approached to join the second season of The Traitors India, reported Bollywood Hungama. As per the insiders close to the project, she is one of several names being considered for this upcoming season.
Preliminary discussions
No official confirmation yet
While the makers have reportedly reached out to Sajdeh, there is no official confirmation about her participation. Sources indicate that talks are still in the early stages, and it remains uncertain whether she will ultimately join the high-stakes reality series. The Indian version of The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, features contestants identifying "traitors" among them while competing for a cash prize.
Star-studded season
Other celebrities reportedly joining 'The Traitors India 2'
Season 2 of The Traitors India is already creating a lot of excitement with several big names reportedly being approached. Recent reports have suggested that actors Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dalip Tahil, Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat and Parul Gulati are set to feature in the new season.