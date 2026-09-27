Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' nears ₹20cr after 2 days

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures, and 11:11 Productions.

It features Malhotra as Rishi, a rationalist who returns to his village with his wife, Mamta (Bhatia), to sell inherited land.

However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he learns about an ancient belief regarding a forest that villagers are forbidden from entering after sunset.

Rishi decides to probe this mystery, leading to dangerous events.