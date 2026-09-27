Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'The Vvaan' nears ₹20cr after 2 days
What's the story
The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has shown a significant jump in its box office collection on the second day of its release. After earning ₹8 crore on Friday, the film raked in ₹11 crore on Saturday, taking its total to ₹19 crore. The worldwide gross collection has reached ₹24.85 crore. The movie is facing competition from the re-release of Avengers: Endgame but still managed to outdo Malhotra's last three theatrical releases: Param Sundari, Yodha, and Thank God.
Film synopsis
More about the folk thriller
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Arunabh Kumar, The Vvaan is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, TVF Motion Pictures, and 11:11 Productions.
It features Malhotra as Rishi, a rationalist who returns to his village with his wife, Mamta (Bhatia), to sell inherited land.
However, his plans take an unexpected turn when he learns about an ancient belief regarding a forest that villagers are forbidden from entering after sunset.
Rishi decides to probe this mystery, leading to dangerous events.
Box office showdown
'The Paradise' also poses competition for 'The Vvaan'
Despite the mixed reviews, The Vvaan has managed to register a notable opening amid competition from other releases.
Nani's The Paradise, which hit theaters a day before, also poses stiff competition.
The supporting cast of The Vvaan includes Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, and Sunil Grover.