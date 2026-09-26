Where to watch Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'Vvaan' after theatrical run

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan weaves a tale of folklore, faith, and the supernatural.

Malhotra plays Rishi, while Bhatia essays his wife, Mamta.

The story explores the 7th-century legend of Devanchal, an ancient town where entry into the forest after sunset is prohibited because of Van Devi's presence.

Rishi, an atheist, challenges these beliefs, leading to clashes with the villagers.

The film is written by Arunabh Kumar.