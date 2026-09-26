Where to watch Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'Vvaan' after theatrical run
What's the story
The mystery thriller The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, was released on Friday. As viewers flock to the cinemas, speculation is already rife about its digital premiere. While the film is currently a theatrical exclusive, Prime Video has acquired its digital rights. However, an official date for its streaming release has yet to be announced.
Streaming speculation
Tentative OTT release schedule
Typically, there's a six-to-eight-week gap between a film's theatrical release and its digital debut.
Based on these industry norms, The Vvaan could potentially arrive on Prime Video around mid to late November.
The film's ensemble cast includes Maniesh Paul, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari, and Sunil Grover.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in 'The Vvaan'
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan weaves a tale of folklore, faith, and the supernatural.
Malhotra plays Rishi, while Bhatia essays his wife, Mamta.
The story explores the 7th-century legend of Devanchal, an ancient town where entry into the forest after sunset is prohibited because of Van Devi's presence.
Rishi, an atheist, challenges these beliefs, leading to clashes with the villagers.
The film is written by Arunabh Kumar.