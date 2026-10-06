'The Vvaan' stalls at ₹58.8cr as 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' soars
The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has seen its box office numbers drop quickly.
After 11 days, it's made about ₹58.8 crore net in India, with second Monday earnings dipping to around ₹75 lakh to ₹85 lakh.
The film's run has been hit hard by the blockbuster performance of Drishyam: The Conclusion.
'The Vvaan' expected ₹65cr-70cr
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan is expected to wrap up its theatrical journey with a total of ₹65 crore to ₹70 crore.
The story follows Rishi, an engineer who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife, as a development project threatens a sacred forest and draws him into a centuries-old mystery.
Even with its unique blend of myth and reality, the movie hasn't managed to stand out amid strong competition from other releases.