'The Vvaan' stalls at ₹58.8cr as 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' soars

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, has seen its box office numbers drop quickly.

After 11 days, it's made about ₹58.8 crore net in India, with second Monday earnings dipping to around ₹75 lakh to ₹85 lakh.

The film's run has been hit hard by the blockbuster performance of Drishyam: The Conclusion.