Amid 'Jana Nayagan' row, Vijay's 'Theri' re-release pushed back

The much-anticipated re-release of Vijay 's blockbuster film, Theri, has been postponed. The production house V Creations announced on social media on Tuesday that the postponement was requested by producers of other films releasing during the same festive window. It was supposed to re-release on Thursday . Meanwhile, the actor's upcoming film Jana Nayagan is facing a legal roadblock with the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has become a big issue right now.

Producer's statement 'Theri' producer revealed reasoning behind the postponement Kalaipuli S Thanu, the producer of Theri, addressed the media in Chennai on Tuesday. He revealed that other films are also eyeing the same festive window at the box office, and their producers requested him to postpone Theri's re-release. Directed by Atlee, Theri also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.

Legal proceedings 'Jana Nayagan' producers approached Supreme Court amid censorship delay Meanwhile, the producers of Jana Nayagan have approached the Supreme Court to challenge a Madras High Court stay on a single judge order. The court had earlier ruled against KVN Productions, directing the CBFC to hold up certification for the film, causing its release delay. The division bench also reprimanded makers for announcing the film's release date without a censor certificate, creating a "false sense of urgency" in court.