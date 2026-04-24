Theron and Damon reunite for Nolan's 'The Odyssey' July 17
Entertainment
Charlize Theron and Matt Damon are reuniting on screen for Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, hitting theaters July 17, 2026.
Theron recently shared how thrilled she is to work with Damon again after more than two decades: their last project together was The Legend of Bagger Vance back in 2000.
Theron plays Calypso opposite Damon
In this epic adaptation, Theron plays Calypso opposite Damon's Odysseus, with their characters sharing a memorable encounter.
The film also features Tom Holland (who's been hyping up Damon's dedication), Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, John Leguizamo, and Lupita Nyong'o.
On a side note: Theron's movie Apex drops on Netflix April 24. She thanked her Netflix team for all the support during its making.