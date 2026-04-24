Theron and Damon reunite for Nolan's 'The Odyssey' July 17 Entertainment Apr 24, 2026

Charlize Theron and Matt Damon are reuniting on screen for Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, hitting theaters July 17, 2026.

Theron recently shared how thrilled she is to work with Damon again after more than two decades: their last project together was The Legend of Bagger Vance back in 2000.