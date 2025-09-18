'They Call Him OG': AP government allows ₹1,000 midnight ticket
Big news for movie fans—Andhra Pradesh has okayed higher ticket prices for the much-awaited They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan.
There's a special 1am benefit show with tickets at ₹1,000, and from September 25 to October 4, regular single-screen tickets will be ₹125 and multiplex tickets ₹150.
This pricing strategy likely aims to capitalize on Kalyan's massive fan base.
Makers thank government for decision
Not everyone's thrilled—many people online are worried about the high prices, especially for that pricey midnight show.
Meanwhile, the makers (DVV Entertainment) have thanked the government and leaders like N Chandrababu Naidu for making this possible.
Directed by Sujeeth, the film also features Emraan Hashmi (making his Telugu debut) and Priyanka Mohan, with music by Thaman S.
The team is hopeful that Kalyan's star power will contribute to the film's success.