'Raktabeej 2' trailer: Action-packed sequel promises to be thought-provoking
Entertainment
The trailer for Raktabeej 2 just landed, teasing an action-packed sequel that digs into big topics like terrorism and unity.
Directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film is set to release this Durga Puja, promising more than just adrenaline—it's aiming for some thought-provoking moments too.
Film to release during Durga Puja
With Victor Banerjee, Seema Biswas, and Abir Chatterjee among the ensemble cast, the story looks tense and timely as characters face tough choices in a divided society.
The directors highlight that it's not just about action—"Raktabeej 2 is one of our biggest films, not only in scale but also in expectations," said director Nandita Roy, while Mukherjee reminds us that "terrorism knows no nationality."