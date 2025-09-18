'Raktabeej 2' trailer: Action-packed sequel promises to be thought-provoking

Film to release during Durga Puja

With Victor Banerjee, Seema Biswas, and Abir Chatterjee among the ensemble cast, the story looks tense and timely as characters face tough choices in a divided society.

The directors highlight that it's not just about action—"Raktabeej 2 is one of our biggest films, not only in scale but also in expectations," said director Nandita Roy, while Mukherjee reminds us that "terrorism knows no nationality."