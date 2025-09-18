ABC suspends 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' over Trump's assassination joke

ABC has suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live" indefinitely after Kimmel's recent monolog sparked backlash. The FCC had warned ABC about possible fines and investigations if the show continued, following Kimmel's comments accusing "the MAGA gang" of politicizing activist Charlie Kirk's assassination and mocking Donald Trump's mourning process.

Nexstar dropped the show too Nexstar Media Group, which owns 32 ABC affiliates, also dropped the show in response to regulatory warnings and local standards.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr praised affiliates for pulling the program, saying broadcasters should stick to "community values."

Writers,' actors' unions slam decision Writers' and actors' unions criticized ABC's decision, calling it government censorship that threatens free speech.

The Writers Guild said, "Silencing us impoverishes the whole world," while SAG-AFTRA warned that the decision is "the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone's freedoms."