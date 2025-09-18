ABC suspends 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' over Trump's assassination joke
ABC has suspended "Jimmy Kimmel Live" indefinitely after Kimmel's recent monolog sparked backlash.
The FCC had warned ABC about possible fines and investigations if the show continued, following Kimmel's comments accusing "the MAGA gang" of politicizing activist Charlie Kirk's assassination and mocking Donald Trump's mourning process.
Nexstar dropped the show too
Nexstar Media Group, which owns 32 ABC affiliates, also dropped the show in response to regulatory warnings and local standards.
FCC Chair Brendan Carr praised affiliates for pulling the program, saying broadcasters should stick to "community values."
Writers,' actors' unions slam decision
Writers' and actors' unions criticized ABC's decision, calling it government censorship that threatens free speech.
The Writers Guild said, "Silencing us impoverishes the whole world," while SAG-AFTRA warned that the decision is "the type of suppression and retaliation that endangers everyone's freedoms."
Kimmel's suspension puts spotlight on free speech
Kimmel has hosted his late-night show and is known for sharp political satire—especially about Trump.
His suspension now puts a spotlight on how far free speech can go on TV and what role networks play in setting those boundaries.