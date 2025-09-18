Next Article
Vijay's manager Selvakumar hospitalized; fans, colleagues wish him speedy recovery
PT Selvakumar, longtime manager to Tamil star Vijay and a film producer, was rushed to the hospital on September 17 after severe chest pain.
Doctors found a heart blockage that needed urgent surgery, and he is currently receiving intensive care at a hospital near Nagercoil.
The news has fans and colleagues hoping for his quick recovery.
Selvakumar has been in the industry for over 25 years
With approximately 27 years in Tamil cinema, Selvakumar is known for managing Vijay and producing the movie Puli.
He recently spoke about tough times during Puli's release—dealing with financial stress, emotional strain, and even an income tax raid—but he's stayed dedicated to the industry through it all.