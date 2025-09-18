Next Article
'Jolly LLB 3' blocked over VPF charges: What's the fuss?
Entertainment
Jolly LLB 3's release has hit pause thanks to a dispute between Viacom18 and PVRInox over Virtual Print Fees (VPF).
Even though there was an agreement to skip these charges, PVRInox suddenly asked for ₹3.5 crore, threatening to block the movie from its theaters if unpaid.
This led to a 12-hour freeze on advance bookings.
Why are VPF disputes such a big deal?
VPF disputes have been a headache for Bollywood for years—remember when Ronnie Screwvala took it up with the Competition Commission of India in 2019?
To make things trickier, Hollywood films often get a pass on these fees while Indian producers don't.
The ongoing tussle shows how these old-school policies still trip up big releases today.