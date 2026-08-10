Kim Kardashian's home burglarized, car taken for joyride
What's the story
A man broke into Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills mansion on Sunday (local time) and stole a car for a joyride. The incident took place in the afternoon when deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station were called to the scene regarding a suspect breaking in. Upon arrival, they found a male suspect inside the $60 million+ California residence and arrested him for burglary and vehicle theft.
Details
Kardashian or her kids were not home
The suspect, whose identity has not been revealed yet, took one of Kardashian's staffer's vehicles and went on a joyride (reckless driving of a stolen car for the thrill of it) around the neighborhood, as per NY Post.
Kardashian and her four children have been living in a nearby rental for months while their mansion is under renovation.
It appears that she was not home or on the property during the incident.
Mansion history
Kardashian bought the estate in 2014
Kardashian and her ex-husband Ye first bought the estate for $20 million in 2014. The couple invested heavily in renovations before finally moving in 2017.
Despite their divorce in 2022, Kardashian and her four kids continued to live in the mansion until it was put under renovation recently.
The Hidden Hills neighborhood is known for its celebrity residents, making this incident even more shocking.