Thilakan makes Tamil debut in 'Renigunta 2' after 'Marco'

Thilakan expands roles and tackles language

Thilakan has played villain roles in some recent projects but is now branching out with diverse roles in upcoming Malayalam movies like Baby Girl and HT5.

He admits he was hesitant about antagonist parts at first but valued the chance to work with director Shaji Kailas.

For Renigunta 2, he tackled the language challenge by using English-translated scripts and guidance from director Paneer Selvam.

With more Tamil projects ahead, Thilakan's adaptability hints at an exciting future across both industries.