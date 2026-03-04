'Things in UAE feel surprisingly normal': Swasika on war tensions Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Malayalam actor Swasika just got back to Kochi and shared that things in the UAE feel surprisingly normal, even with all the recent tensions in West Asia.

Although the article reports US and Israeli attacks on Iran—and Iran's retaliation against countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia—she said people there were carrying on with daily life.

As she put it, "A heavy, panicky situation is not there, but those from other countries will definitely get a little bit panicked," and she noted people "were going about their daily lives without any problems."