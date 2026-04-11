Thiruvothu regrets past skin darkening, used real tanning for 'Thangalaan'
Entertainment
Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is opening up about her regrets over changing her skin tone for movie roles in the past.
Talking about her film Thangalaan, she admitted, "I'm not proud of it at all."
This time, she made sure her character's look was true to real sun-tanning instead of artificial darkening, working closely with director Pa Ranjith.
Thiruvothu vows cultural and geographical authenticity
Parvathy shared that feedback from earlier films, especially when her character's skin didn't match the original depiction, made her rethink how she approaches roles.
She now feels more aware of representation issues and is committed to keeping things culturally and geographically authentic on screen.