Thiruvothu regrets past skin darkening, used real tanning for 'Thangalaan' Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is opening up about her regrets over changing her skin tone for movie roles in the past.

Talking about her film Thangalaan, she admitted, "I'm not proud of it at all."

This time, she made sure her character's look was true to real sun-tanning instead of artificial darkening, working closely with director Pa Ranjith.