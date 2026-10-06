Thiruvothu's 'Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar' lands Netflix October 9, 50L/cr worldwide
Entertainment
If you missed it in theaters, Parvathy Thiruvothu's hit Malayalam thriller Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar lands on Netflix this October 9.
The movie's already made waves at the box office with over ₹50 crore worldwide, and now you can catch it at home, in Malayalam or dubbed in Telugu and more.
Nilambur directs Thiruvothu as Aleena Abraham
Directed by Shahad Nilambur, the film centers on Aleena Abraham (Parvathy), who joins the police after losing her husband.
When she stumbles upon a suspicious incident that fellow officers try to hide, she finds herself in a tense mind game with her colleagues while dealing with personal struggles.
The cast also features Mathew Thomas, Vinay Forrt, and Sidharth Bharathan.