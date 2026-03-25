Bose Krishnamachari quit Kochi Biennale after sexual harassment complaint: Reports

Artist-curator Bose Krishnamachari had resigned from the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) in January amid a sexual harassment complaint, The Hindu has found out now. KBF chairperson V Venu confirmed the foundation received a complaint from a woman who worked under Krishnamachari. "Mr. Krishnamachari's resignation was connected with the complaint and KBF's Internal Committee formed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 is taking action on the complaint," he told The Hindu on Wednesday.

Resignation details Krishnamachari had earlier resigned for 'pressing family reasons' Krishnamachari, a co-founder of the Kochi Muziris Biennale and president of KBF, resigned from his posts in January, citing "pressing family reasons." His resignation during an ongoing edition of the Biennale surprised the art community and sparked speculation. Venu added that there hasn't been a police complaint related to this incident yet.

Allegation details Allegations 'misleading and unsubstantiated': Krishnamachari The complainant alleged that Krishnamachari, her supervisor at the Biennale, called her to his apartment in Kochi and made physical advances toward her. In response to these allegations, Krishnamachari has said he would be taking legal action in the coming days. He told The Indian Express that the allegations were "misleading and unsubstantiated" and taken out of context.

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