Bose Krishnamachari quit Kochi Biennale after sexual harassment complaint: Reports
What's the story
Artist-curator Bose Krishnamachari had resigned from the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) in January amid a sexual harassment complaint, The Hindu has found out now. KBF chairperson V Venu confirmed the foundation received a complaint from a woman who worked under Krishnamachari. "Mr. Krishnamachari's resignation was connected with the complaint and KBF's Internal Committee formed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 is taking action on the complaint," he told The Hindu on Wednesday.
Resignation details
Krishnamachari had earlier resigned for 'pressing family reasons'
Krishnamachari, a co-founder of the Kochi Muziris Biennale and president of KBF, resigned from his posts in January, citing "pressing family reasons." His resignation during an ongoing edition of the Biennale surprised the art community and sparked speculation. Venu added that there hasn't been a police complaint related to this incident yet.
Allegation details
Allegations 'misleading and unsubstantiated': Krishnamachari
The complainant alleged that Krishnamachari, her supervisor at the Biennale, called her to his apartment in Kochi and made physical advances toward her. In response to these allegations, Krishnamachari has said he would be taking legal action in the coming days. He told The Indian Express that the allegations were "misleading and unsubstantiated" and taken out of context.
Background
Other co-founders also faced allegations of sexual misconduct
Krishnamachari is a co-founder of the Kochi Muziris Biennale and was a co-curator of its first edition in 2012. In 2018, Riyas Komu, another co-founder, resigned from all management positions related to the event after separate allegations of sexual misconduct. Recently, Krishnamachari was appointed as the Cultural Curator of Kochi city under a project by the Kochi Municipal Corporation. The sixth edition of the biennale is currently underway and will run till March 31, 2026.