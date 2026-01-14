Bose Krishnamachari resigns from Kochi Biennale Foundation
What's the story
Renowned artist Bose Krishnamachari, the president of the Kochi Muziris Biennale and a board of trustees member of the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), has resigned from both his positions. The news was confirmed by KBF chairperson Venu Vasudevan on Wednesday. He said that Krishnamachari cited "pressing family reasons" for his resignation.
Acknowledgment
Krishnamachari's impact on Kochi Biennale acknowledged
Vasudevan also praised Krishnamachari's significant contribution to the Kochi Biennale since its inception. He said, "He has been one of the most influential figures in the growth and evolution of the Biennale." The foundation is now looking for a new president with extensive experience in the art world.
Global impact
Krishnamachari's role in Kochi Biennale's global recognition
Krishnamachari, along with Riyas Komu, founded the Kochi Biennale Foundation in 2010 and India's first major biennale in 2012. He also co-curated its inaugural edition. His vision has turned this event into a global art hub, featuring 66 artists from over 20 countries across 22 venues in Kochi. The sixth edition of the biennale is currently underway and will run till March 31, 2026.
Leadership transition
Recent changes in Kochi Biennale Foundation's leadership
In recent years, the KBF has seen several leadership changes. In 2024, former Kerala Chief Secretary Vasudevan was appointed chairperson, and former UN official Thomas Varghese became the foundation's CEO. Komu resigned from all management positions related to the biennale in 2018 after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.