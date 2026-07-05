Thripunithura court orders FIR against actor Lakshmipriya and sub-inspector Reshma
Entertainment
Big news from Thripunithura: the court has told police to file an FIR against actor Lakshmipriya and Sub-Inspector Reshma after actor Ansiba Hassan spoke up about being harassed during an investigation.
Hassan says Lakshmipriya made a false complaint about her, and Sub-Inspector Reshma unlawfully detained her while checking those claims.
Hassan alleges Lakshmipriya entered interrogation room
Hassan shared that Lakshmipriya and her husband were allowed in the interrogation room, which she found really humiliating.
After hearing her story, the court decided police should officially record her complaint and investigate both Lakshmipriya and Sub-Inspector Reshma.
Now the police will dig deeper into what happened.