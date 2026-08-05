'Thudakkam' trailer introduces Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya in debut amid cyberbullying
The trailer for Thudakkam just dropped, introducing Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of veteran actor Mohanlal, in her first-ever acting role.
Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, this action drama is set to hit theaters on August 7, 2026.
Vismaya has also made headlines recently for being cyber-bullied after she voiced support for student protests at Jantar Mantar.
'Thudakkam' Bejoy single 'Thaliromale' 2.1 million views
Thudakkam brings together a strong lineup including Aashish Joe Antony, Sai Kumar, Manoj K Jayan, and KB Ganesh Kumar. The film marks director Joseph's return after his blockbuster 2018 movie.
The soundtrack by Jakes Bejoy is already making waves: its single Thaliromale, sung by KS Chithra, has garnered over 2.1 million YouTube views.
Expect some intense action scenes too, with stunts choreographed by Yannick Ben and Stunt Silva.