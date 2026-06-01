'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' S02 trailer out, premieres June 19
Ready for more drama? The hit series Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is back with its second season, landing on JioHotstar June 19.
Sanchita Basu and Dhawal Thakur return as Shanvika and Kuldeep, with the trailer already out as of June 1.
This time, the story dives into guilt, obsession, and some serious political twists.
Kuldeep's guilt, Shanvika breaks norms
Season two continues the story as Kuldeep deals with guilt over a past mistake that throws him into emotional chaos and political games.
Meanwhile, Shanvika steps up as a strong force, breaking norms to handle betrayal and shifting power dynamics.
Basu calls her character emotionally complex, facing new challenges in love and loyalty.
Season 2 promises deeper drama
If you watched season one (from 2024), you'll remember how a simple love story turned into class conflict and revenge.
Season two promises even deeper drama and bigger stakes, so fans can expect plenty more surprises from their favorite characters.