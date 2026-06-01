'Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar' S02 trailer out, premieres June 19 Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Ready for more drama? The hit series Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is back with its second season, landing on JioHotstar June 19.

Sanchita Basu and Dhawal Thakur return as Shanvika and Kuldeep, with the trailer already out as of June 1.

This time, the story dives into guilt, obsession, and some serious political twists.