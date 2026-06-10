Tiffany's design director John Loring dies at 86

Legacy

'He will be remembered not only for...'

Tiffany & Co. expressed their grief over Loring's death in a statement, saying, "For three decades, he served as Design Director of Tiffany & Co. and remained a devoted steward of its heritage." "He will be remembered not only for his extraordinary contributions, but also for his enduring passion for beauty and craftsmanship." "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew him. His legacy remains an indelible part of Tiffany & Co.'s story."