Tiffany's design director John Loring dies at 86
What's the story
John Loring, the former design director of Tiffany & Co., has died at the age of 86 in Palm Beach, confirmed Page Six. He worked with the luxury jewelry brand from 1979 to 2009 and was later named design director emeritus after his retirement. During his tenure, he played a significant role in shaping the company's legacy and identity.
Legacy
'He will be remembered not only for...'
Tiffany & Co. expressed their grief over Loring's death in a statement, saying, "For three decades, he served as Design Director of Tiffany & Co. and remained a devoted steward of its heritage." "He will be remembered not only for his extraordinary contributions, but also for his enduring passion for beauty and craftsmanship." "We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew him. His legacy remains an indelible part of Tiffany & Co.'s story."
Education
His education and early career
Loring was a Yale graduate and had previously served as the New York bureau chief of Architectural Digest. He also studied at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris, with his paintings and prints displayed at prestigious institutions such as the Museum of Modern Art, Whitney, and The Met.
Global impact
His role at Tiffany & Co.
In his role at Tiffany & Co., Loring traveled extensively to select items for stores, helping the company grow from just seven locations to a global powerhouse. A 1992 New Yorker article described him as a "luxury-goods impresario, commissioning watches in Switzerland, pottery in Portugal, vases in Murano, printed silks for scarves and neckties in Como, hand-painted porcelains in Paris." Despite being called an "arbiter of taste," he disagreed with the title, stating it leads to sameness and "kills imagination."
Personal ties
His friendships and admirers
Columbia University has an archive of Loring's papers from 1961 until 2020, documenting his "wide range of friends and admirers." These include European royalty such as Margrethe II, Queen of Denmark, and her sister Queen Anne-Marie of Greece; Tiffany designers Elsa Peretti and Paloma Picasso; and notable figures such as Peggy Guggenheim and Bette Davis.