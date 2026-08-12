Tiffany Haddish gets 12-month probation sentence in DUI case
What's the story
Actor-comedian Tiffany Haddish has avoided additional jail time by pleading guilty to a misdemeanor alcohol-related driving charge. The charge stems from her 2022 arrest in Georgia, where she was found asleep at the wheel of her car. Following the plea deal, Haddish has been sentenced to 12 months of probation and is required to refrain from drugs and alcohol for a year.
Timeline
Arrest details and initial legal proceedings
Haddish was arrested in January 2022 after a 911 call reported a driver asleep at the wheel of a white Ford Explorer in Peachtree City, Georgia.
The police arrested her for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). She was later released on bond.
In May 2026, Haddish's lawyers requested to dismiss the case, citing delays that caused personal and professional difficulties.
Court ruling
Judge's response to dismissal request
Fayette County State Court Judge Jason Thompson rejected Haddish's request to dismiss the case.
He noted that some delays were requested by Haddish and her attorneys, including one for a fashion show in Morocco and another to catch a flight.
The judge also stated there was no evidence of missed performing opportunities or financial harm due to these delays.
Second arrest
Second DUI arrest in California
Haddish's legal troubles didn't end in Georgia.
In November 2023, she was arrested in Beverly Hills, California, on suspicion of DUI after police received a call about her slumped over the wheel of a running vehicle.
She reached a plea deal with prosecutors in February 2024 and pleaded no contest to a vehicle code violation.
As part of the deal, two misdemeanor DUI charges were dropped against her.
Career
Career highlights of Haddish
Haddish is known for her roles in films like Girls Trip, Night School, Like a Boss, and The Kitchen.
She also wrote the New York Times bestseller The Last Black Unicorn which was nominated for a Grammy.
In 2018, she won an Emmy for her appearance on Saturday Night Live and a Grammy in 2021 for her special Black Mitzvah.