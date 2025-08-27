Tiger Shroff delays 'Baaghi 4' trailer, promises 'worth the wait'

Cast and crew of upcoming action film

Shroff's playful "Where is Baaghi 4?" post kept excitement high.

The movie features Sanjay Dutt as the main villain, along with Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in key roles. Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it's hyped for big action scenes and drama.

Recent promo events—like viral videos of the cast together—are keeping fans buzzing on Instagram ahead of its September release.