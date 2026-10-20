Tiger Shroff firing: Accused was 'lured' with job promise
What's the story
The mother of one of the accused shooters in the recent car firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has claimed that her son was lured into crime with a promise of a job. Rehan, a juvenile, and Hrithik Kumar were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday for opening fire at Shroff. The three are being held under tight security at Kota's Railway Colony police station and are expected to be taken to Mumbai on Tuesday.
Details
Rehan's mother blames 'big man' for trapping her son
Speaking to Aaj Tak, Rehan's mother said that he was promised a job that would pay ₹2L.
"(A guy from Bihar) said he would get (Rehan) a job with his brother. My son was learning welding, but he dropped out due to poverty."
"He was trapped. He had no knowledge of this. Someone took him from here and trapped him there."
"Some big man trapped him. I also do not know where Mumbai is or how he reached the city."
Justice sought
Shooter's mother demands justice for son, Shroff
The mother of the accused shooter noted that around 20 days ago, someone had come to call Rehan from their home. His phone had been unreachable in the past few days.
She said, "I ask the government with folded hands: if my son did wrong, he should be punished, but those who led my son down this path should also be punished."
"Both my son and the person who was shot should get justice."
Incident details
Know more about the incident
The trio was arrested after they allegedly opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The incident occurred when the actor was leaving a football match.
The actor was unharmed, but his driver was injured and is receiving treatment.
Two of the three arrested assailants had fired five to six rounds at Tiger Shroff's car.