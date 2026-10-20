Tiger Shroff firing: Accused was 'lured' with job promise 

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Rehan's mother said that he was promised a job that would pay ₹2L.

"(A guy from Bihar) said he would get (Rehan) a job with his brother. My son was learning welding, but he dropped out due to poverty."

"He was trapped. He had no knowledge of this. Someone took him from here and trapped him there."

"Some big man trapped him. I also do not know where Mumbai is or how he reached the city."