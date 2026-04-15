Tiger Shroff to collaborate with 'Dhoom' director for action film

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is all set to collaborate with director Vijay Krishna Acharya, known for helming Dhoom 3, on a new action film. The project is currently in pre-production and will go on floors in August 2026, reported Pinkvilla. A source close to the development told the portal, "Tiger is on a roll right now and has been actively signing multiple films across genres." "This collaboration with...Acharya is one of the most exciting projects in his lineup."

New territory Film will have grand-scale action sequences, reveals source The source further revealed, "It's an out-and-out action-packed entertainer...the action is designed to be very slick, mounted on a big scale and unlike anything seen before in Indian cinema." "Tiger will be exploring a new domain of action with this film." "The idea is to reinvent his image and push his physicality and performance into untapped territory," the source added. The makers are also keen on presenting Shroff in a fresh avatar that will surprise audiences.

Production details Shroff is shooting for producer Murad Khetani's next The upcoming film will be backed by Vinod Bhanushali and Tony D'Souza. The source confirmed, "Once Tiger wraps up his ongoing actioner, he will move straight into this film with Vijay." "It's the next big milestone project for him." Meanwhile, at present, Shroff is shooting for producer Murad Khetani's next, helmed by Sachin Ravi of Avane Srimannarayana fame.

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