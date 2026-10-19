Shooters tracked Tiger Shroff for 10 days before attack?
What's the story
The three assailants who shot at actor Tiger Shroff on Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu had reportedly conducted a reconnaissance (recce) of his residence and gym before the attack. The attackers were allegedly monitoring Shroff's movements and schedule for nearly 10 days, reported NDTV. The incident involved seven gunshots fired at Shroff's car while he was returning home from a football ground. While Shroff was unharmed, his driver sustained injuries and is hospitalized.
Information gathering
Suspects gathered information about Shroff through social media
The attackers used paparazzi videos and social media updates to gather information about Shroff's frequently visited locations.
They were in constant contact with their handlers through WhatsApp and Signal, sharing the location of the crime scene.
After firing five shots at the car, one of the shooters attempted to shoot Shroff from close range, but his gun jammed.
The shooters had reportedly waited near a park for around 45 minutes before opening fire.
Arrest details
Shroff had skipped photo session with fans
Hours after the attack, Shroff met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
The actor reportedly told Shinde that he generally clicks photos with fans after his football matches.
However, he was tired on Sunday and skipped the session, which may have prevented a more serious outcome.
The shooters had allegedly planned to attack him while he was taking photos.
Fortunately, Shroff got into the car, and the plan did not unfold as intended.
Escape route
All 3 accused were arrested on Monday
The attackers, reportedly hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested from Kota railway station in Rajasthan while they were traveling by train.
They have been identified as Rehan (18) alias Sukka from Haryana, Hritik Kurmi (22) alias Roshan from Bihar, and a minor.
They are reportedly linked to gangster Anil Pandit, an associate of Bishnoi.
Eyewitness account
Eyewitness account of the shocking incident
Meanwhile, eyewitness Rakesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, shared details about the attack.
He told ANI, "There were three individuals involved: one was on a motorcycle, while two others were standing outside...one near the gate, and another positioned slightly ahead of it."
"When the shooting began, one person opened fire from the front, targeting the specific seat where Tiger Shroff was sitting...another person, the one near the gate, fired a shot that struck the driver in the hand."