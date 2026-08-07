Who was Sydney Towle? Influencer dies at 26

Towle, who was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma at 23, had been open about her health struggles on social media.

She underwent several surgeries, participated in multiple clinical trials, and received various forms of chemotherapy as her illness progressed.

Earlier this week, her family announced that she had entered hospice care.

"Sydney has been moved to hospice and is surrounded by her friends and family," read a TikTok post by her brother Austin Towle.