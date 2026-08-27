'Rocky Horror Picture Show' star Tim Curry (80) dies

Curry had been open about his health struggles since 2012, when he suffered a stroke that left him wheelchair-bound.

This incident forced him to shift to voice work, stepping away from on-screen acting for 14 years.

He made a comeback in the 2024 live-action horror-slasher film Stream.

The director of Stream, Michael Leavy, told Page Six, "It's an absolute shock, and I'm devastated to learn of Tim's passing."