'Rocky Horror Picture Show' star Tim Curry (80) dies
What's the story
Tim Curry, the English actor best known for his roles in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, It, and Annie, has passed away at the age of 80. His death was confirmed by his representative, Sean Katz, to USA Today. The announcement comes 14 years after Curry suffered a debilitating stroke that left him partially paralyzed.
Confirmation details
He passed away in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) also confirmed the news, stating that a death investigation report was completed.
The statement from Curry's longtime manager and friend Marcia Hurwitz read, "Tim Curry, the iconic actor and entertainer globally beloved for his dynamic contributions to the stage and screen, passed away peacefully at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, on Aug. 25, 2026."
Health issues
He had been wheelchair-bound since his stroke in 2012
Curry had been open about his health struggles since 2012, when he suffered a stroke that left him wheelchair-bound.
This incident forced him to shift to voice work, stepping away from on-screen acting for 14 years.
He made a comeback in the 2024 live-action horror-slasher film Stream.
The director of Stream, Michael Leavy, told Page Six, "It's an absolute shock, and I'm devastated to learn of Tim's passing."
Career beginnings
Curry's early life and career beginnings
Curry was born in Cheshire, England, on April 19, 1946.
He developed a passion for acting in his mid-teens and attended college at the University of Birmingham, where he graduated with a degree in English and drama.
His career took off when he landed a part in the West End production of Hair in 1968.
It was there that he met actor/writer Richard O'Brien, who wrote Curry's iconic character Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Career highlights
His iconic roles in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show,' 'It'
Curry originated the role of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1973 London musical and reprised it for the 1975 film adaptation.
Despite being panned by critics upon its release, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has since gained a cult following.
In his 2025 memoir Vagabond, Curry revealed he was scared of clowns and didn't enjoy playing Pennywise in Stephen King's It because of this fear.