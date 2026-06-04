Times Entertainment Power Creator Awards 2026 to honor Indian creators
India's top content creators are getting their moment in the spotlight at the Times Entertainment Power Creator Awards 2026, happening soon in Mumbai.
With over 25 categories, like lifestyle, food, fashion, gaming, and comedy, the awards celebrate creators who are shaping digital culture.
The awards will have Jury Choice winners selected by a jury and Popular Choice winners determined by public votes, with the jury evaluating nominees on criteria such as creativity, originality, impact, and audience engagement.
Times Entertainment names jury nominations open
The jury features names like Mukesh Chhabra (casting director), Kubbra Sait (actor and author), Dhruv Chitgopekar (Collective Artists Network founder), and Gaurav Gera (actor and comedian).
They're excited to honor creators for transforming storytelling and connecting with audiences.
As Kubbra Sait puts it: Creators are building cultural connections that last beyond trends.
If you're a creator interested in joining the fun, nominations are open online.