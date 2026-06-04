Times Entertainment Power Creator Awards 2026 to honor Indian creators Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

India's top content creators are getting their moment in the spotlight at the Times Entertainment Power Creator Awards 2026, happening soon in Mumbai.

With over 25 categories, like lifestyle, food, fashion, gaming, and comedy, the awards celebrate creators who are shaping digital culture.

The awards will have Jury Choice winners selected by a jury and Popular Choice winners determined by public votes, with the jury evaluating nominees on criteria such as creativity, originality, impact, and audience engagement.