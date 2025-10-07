Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme': Cast, crew, release date
What's the story
Timothée Chalamet's much-awaited film Marty Supreme had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival (NYFF) on Monday night (US time). The A24 film, directed by Josh Safdie, was a surprise addition to the festival's lineup. Safdie announced the screening after the audience had settled in for a secret screening, saying he finished it just the day before at 2:00am.
Film introduction
Film shot across NYC
Chalamet joined Safdie on stage to introduce the film. He revealed that he attended high school near Alice Tully Hall, where the premiere took place. "It's f***ing awesome," he said about premiering at NYFF. The film also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.
Production details
A24's most expensive film
Marty Supreme, which reportedly cost $70 million to make, is A24's most expensive film ever. The film was shot across New York City, adding to its local appeal. Safdie co-wrote the script with Ronald Bronstein. The premiere comes at a time when another A24 film, The Smashing Machine (directed by Safdie's brother Benny), is struggling at the box office despite positive reviews.
Film plot
Chalamet plays aspiring ping-pong champion
In Marty Supreme, Chalamet plays an aspiring ping-pong champion. Paltrow, who co-stars in the film, previously revealed she plays the wife of a rival professional who has an affair with Chalamet's character. "I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie," Paltrow teased. "There's a lot... a lot." The Safdies are known for their previous collaborations on Good Time and Uncut Gems.