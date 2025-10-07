Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme': Cast, crew, release date

Timothée Chalamet 's much-awaited film Marty Supreme had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival (NYFF) on Monday night (US time). The A24 film, directed by Josh Safdie, was a surprise addition to the festival's lineup. Safdie announced the screening after the audience had settled in for a secret screening, saying he finished it just the day before at 2:00am.

Film introduction Film shot across NYC Chalamet joined Safdie on stage to introduce the film. He revealed that he attended high school near Alice Tully Hall, where the premiere took place. "It's f***ing awesome," he said about premiering at NYFF. The film also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Tyler Okonma, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.

Production details A24's most expensive film Marty Supreme, which reportedly cost $70 million to make, is A24's most expensive film ever. The film was shot across New York City, adding to its local appeal. Safdie co-wrote the script with Ronald Bronstein. The premiere comes at a time when another A24 film, The Smashing Machine (directed by Safdie's brother Benny), is struggling at the box office despite positive reviews.