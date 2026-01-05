Timothee Chalamet wins Best Actor at Critics Choice Awards

Why does this matter?

Chalamet's win over Leonardo DiCaprio puts him front and center in this year's awards buzz.

Meanwhile, Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" swept the big categories, but all eyes are on Chalamet—his performance as a 1950s table tennis champion loosely based on legend Marty Reisman has gone viral, especially after he trained intensely for the role and ran a creative campaign online.

If you're following pop culture or just love seeing young stars shake things up, this is one to watch.