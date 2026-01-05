Confirmed! Anil Kapoor to lead 'Nayak' sequel

Anil Kapoor , who played the lead role in the 2001 political drama Nayak: The Real Hero, will also act in the film's sequel, Nayak 2 . The confirmation came from co-producer Deepak Mukut. "Yes, the sequel is in the works, and we are producing the film together," he told Hindustan Times.

Actor's role Kapoor's involvement and production details Mukut confirmed that Kapoor will not only produce Nayak 2 but also reprise his role from the original film. "Of course, he will!" he said when asked if Kapoor would be acting in the sequel. However, he remained tight-lipped about the production schedule and casting details, saying, "It is too early to say anything about it since several discussions are going on."

Producer's perspective The movie will be announced soon In another recent interview with Bombay Times, Mukut said, "I won't be able to talk much, but I can only say that we are doing it together." "We are fine with all the rumors, but we are doing it together. It is under process. We will announce it shortly." He added, "It is a legacy project. It's been almost 25 years. Every film has its own destiny."