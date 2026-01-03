Anil Kapoor acquires 'Nayak' rights, plans sequel: Report

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has acquired the rights to his acclaimed 2001 political drama Nayak. The film, directed by Shankar, starred Rani Mukerji , Amrish Puri , Paresh Rawal , and Saurabh Shukla, among others. According to Bollywood Hungama, Kapoor is considering making a sequel to the film.

Details Kapoor's love for 'Nayak' led to rights acquisition A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Producer Deepak Mukut of Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) fame held the rights to Nayak. It is said that Anil Kapoor has bought the rights from him." "He plans to hold the rights as it's a film close to his heart. Also, he aspires to make a sequel." "He is fully aware of the love he has garnered for the film and he also believes that Nayak has tremendous potential for a second part."

Rights acquisition Mukut previously acquired 'Nayak' rights from A S Rathnam In a March 2024 interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mukut had revealed that he acquired the rights to Nayak from its producer, AS Rathnam. "I got the rights from Nayak's producer, Mr. AS Rathnam. I also have the negative rights to his other films like Tejasvini (1994), Dil Hi Dil Mein (1999), etc." "It was 10 years ago that I procured these rights."