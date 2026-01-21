Timothy Busfield released on bail amid child sex abuse charges

Hollywood actor-director Timothy Busfield , 68, has been granted pretrial release with conditions by a New Mexico judge. The decision was made during a two-hour pretrial detention hearing in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, on Tuesday (local time). The court ruled that the lack of evidence showing a pattern of criminal conduct involving children justifies his release under specific conditions.

Release terms Busfield's release conditions and wife's emotional response Busfield has been ordered to appear for all future court dates, prohibited from possessing firearms or dangerous weapons, consuming alcohol or illegal drugs, contacting alleged victims or their families, discussing the case with witnesses, and having unsupervised contact with minor children. His wife actor Melissa Gilbert was seen crying in court upon hearing the news.

Supportive spouse Gilbert's unwavering support for Busfield amid legal battle Gilbert has been a vocal supporter of her husband throughout this ordeal. In a letter to the judge, she described Busfield as "my love, my rock, my partner in business and life." She expressed her desire for him to be safe and whole during this challenging time.

Case history Busfield's legal troubles: A timeline Busfield was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse on January 13. He turned himself in to the authorities after an arrest warrant was issued by the Albuquerque Police Department. The allegations involve unlawful sexual conduct with 11-year-old twin boys. Another accusation of sexual abuse was made against him during a pretrial detention motion filed on January 14.

