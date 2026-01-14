Timothy Busfield surrenders on child sex abuse charges

Hollywood actor-director Timothy Busfield , known for his role in The West Wing, surrendered to police on Tuesday (January 13) on charges of child sex abuse. He has been accused of engaging in criminal sexual contact with minors and child abuse. The arrest warrant states he faces two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse. His mugshot has since been released by Bernalillo County's Metropolitan Detention Center.

Denial Busfield denied allegations before arrest Before his surrender, Busfield maintained his innocence in a video obtained by TMZ. He stated, "I did not do anything to those little boys and I'm gonna fight it." "They're all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys and I'm gonna fight it. I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated."

Details Allegations involve 11-year-old twins from 'The Cleaning Lady' The allegations against Busfield involve 11-year-old twins who met him on the set of FOX's The Cleaning Lady. The boys' parents claimed that the children were introduced to Busfield when he joined as a director in Season 2 (2022). An investigation was launched on November 1, 2024, after a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital reported suspected sexual abuse.

Allegations Busfield allegedly told children to call him 'Uncle Tim' The warrant states that Busfield "grew closer" to the boys and told them to call him "Uncle Tim." Their parents learned about the allegations after discovering that Busfield had been accused of sexual assault against women and minors. The mother of the twins asked her sons if anyone had ever touched them in a way that made them uncomfortable, to which they allegedly replied, "You mean like Uncle Tim?"

Investigation Busfield's alleged inappropriate behavior and investigation details The children initially did not disclose any sexual contact but claimed that Busfield "would tickle them on the stomach and legs." The case did not meet their acceptance criteria at the time. On October 3, 2025, the mother reported to police and Child Protective Services that her children disclosed sexual abuse by Busfield from November 2022 to Spring 2024. However, she was told nothing could be done as physical abuse had not occurred.