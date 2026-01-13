Timothy Busfield's whereabouts remain unknown; US Marshals join search

The search for actor and director Timothy Busfield , 68, has expanded nationwide as authorities intensify efforts to locate him following the issuance of an arrest warrant. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) confirmed it is collaborating with the U.S. Marshals Service to find and arrest Busfield, who is accused of unlawful sexual conduct involving 11-year-old twin boys. The US Marshals Service hasn't commented yet on this matter.

Case background Busfield's alleged victims and investigation details revealed According to the arrest warrant obtained by People, Officer Marvin Brown alleged that two minors were victims of sex crimes. One of the boys reportedly told investigators that the abuse began when he was seven years old. The investigation into Busfield began in November 2024 after a doctor raised concerns about possible sexual abuse.

Investigation details Busfield's connection to child actors and alleged grooming The children's parents told investigators that their sons were child actors who met Busfield on the set of Fox's The Cleaning Lady, where he was a director. The show aired from January 2022 to June 2025. Following legal advice, the parents took their kids to UNMH, where professionals reportedly suggested that the boys "were groomed." However, authorities later determined that the case didn't meet acceptance criteria at that time.

Actor's defense Busfield's response and Warner Bros. involvement In October 2025, the children's mother filed a police report and contacted Child Protective Services (CPS). She stated that "her children both disclosed that there was sexual abuse by Timothy from around November 2022 to Spring 2024." However, she was allegedly told that no action could be taken because no physical abuse had occurred. During questioning, Busfield reportedly told police that the parents were upset because their sons had been replaced by a younger actor who auditioned for the role.