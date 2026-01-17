Busfield denies child sex abuse charges, cites 'absence of evidence'

Timothy Busfield , the Emmy-winning actor and director, has strongly denied the child sex abuse charges against him. The allegations were brought forth by two young brothers who had worked on episodes of The Cleaning Lady that he directed. In a recent court filing in New Mexico, Busfield's attorneys argued that the state's attempt to keep him imprisoned during trial shows "the absence of genuine evidence of dangerousness."

Legal response Busfield's lawyers criticized state's reliance on witness allegations Busfield's attorneys, Amber Fayerberg and Christopher Dodd, slammed the state for relying on witness allegations with "documented histories of fraud and financial exploitation." They said the allegations were contradicted by a thorough studio investigation and dismissed by witnesses and objective risk assessments. The filing added, "The Motion asks the Court to imprison a man based on a story that has already collapsed under independent scrutiny."

Legal proceedings Busfield's potential prison sentence and pre-trial detention hearing Busfield, 68, could face up to 10 years in state prison if convicted on two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse. He is currently being held without bond at the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center after turning himself in last week. A pre-trial detention hearing is scheduled for next week, where the court will decide whether he should remain incarcerated during the trial.

Advertisement

Character references Busfield's friends and colleagues defend him Busfield's defense also includes letters from his wife, Melissa Gilbert, director Edward Zwick, and fellow actors. Ken Olin, a cast member of the TV show Thirtysomething, wrote in a letter that he knows Busfield well and believes he would never harm anyone. Fellow Thirtysomething cast members Peter Horton and Patricia Wettig shared similar sentiments in their letters.

Advertisement