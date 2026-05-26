'Made in India' trailer: Naseeruddin Shah-Jim Sarbh chronicle Titan's journey
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming six-part drama series Made in India - A Titan Story was released on Tuesday. Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, the show is based on Vinay Kamath's book Titan - India's Most Successful Consumer Brand. The series chronicles the journey of Titan, one of India's most famous consumer brands, through the eyes of Xerxes Desai (Sarbh). It will premiere on Amazon MX Player on June 3.
Character insights
Trailer showcases the evolution of Titan
Shah plays JRD Tata, while Sarbh portrays Desai. The trailer showcases a pivotal period in India's history, highlighting how a simple idea to create an indigenous Indian brand turned into a monumental success. Despite facing institutional resistance and uncertainty, Desai and Tata were committed to proving that India could design and manufacture high-quality products, including watches. The series embodies the spirit of India's manufacturing and design aspirations.
Actor insights
More about the series
Shah said, "What fascinated me about JRD Tata was not just his vision, but the quiet confidence with which he inspired people to dream bigger than they thought possible." Sarbh added, "Xerxes Desai struck me as someone who was quietly rebellious, someone unafraid to challenge convention and imagine what didn't yet exist." The series is written by Karan Vyas and directed by Robbie Grewal.