'Made in India' trailer: Naseeruddin Shah-Jim Sarbh chronicle Titan's journey

Shah plays JRD Tata, while Sarbh portrays Desai. The trailer showcases a pivotal period in India's history, highlighting how a simple idea to create an indigenous Indian brand turned into a monumental success. Despite facing institutional resistance and uncertainty, Desai and Tata were committed to proving that India could design and manufacture high-quality products, including watches. The series embodies the spirit of India's manufacturing and design aspirations.

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Shah said, "What fascinated me about JRD Tata was not just his vision, but the quiet confidence with which he inspired people to dream bigger than they thought possible." Sarbh added, "Xerxes Desai struck me as someone who was quietly rebellious, someone unafraid to challenge convention and imagine what didn't yet exist." The series is written by Karan Vyas and directed by Robbie Grewal.