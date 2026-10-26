Ahaan-Sharvari's romance drama titled 'Beparwah'; release date out
What's the story
Ali Abbas Zafar's romantic action-drama film, starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari, has been titled Beparwah. The title was revealed by Yash Raj Films on Monday. This marks the first collaboration between Panday and Sharvari. The movie is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 26, 2027, coinciding with the Good Friday holiday.
Twitter Post
'Fearless in love...'
Fearless in love… #Beparwah in cinemas on 26th March 2027. pic.twitter.com/3WJeBoXgxg— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) October 26, 2026
Director-producer collaboration
Fifth collaboration between Zafar, Aditya Chopra
Beparwah is the fifth collaboration between Zafar and producer Aditya Chopra.
Their previous successful collaborations include Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011), Gunday (2014), Sultan (2016), and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).
The film was shot primarily in the UK and will blend romance, music, and gritty storytelling.
Cast details
Meet the cast
The film also stars Bobby Deol, Sharvari's Alpha co-star, and Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena party founder Bal Thackeray.
Panday made his acting debut in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, a YRF musical romance that became one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2025.
Meanwhile, Sharvari started her career with YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) and gained fame with the 2024 horror-comedy Munjya.