Ahaan-Sharvari's romance drama titled 'Beparwah'; release date out

The film also stars Bobby Deol, Sharvari's Alpha co-star, and Aaishvary Thackeray, grandson of Shiv Sena party founder Bal Thackeray.

Panday made his acting debut in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, a YRF musical romance that became one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2025.

Meanwhile, Sharvari started her career with YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) and gained fame with the 2024 horror-comedy Munjya.