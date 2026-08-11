Tiwari hospitalized with dengue before 'The Traitors's Season 2 premiere
Entertainment
TV favorite Shweta Tiwari has landed in the hospital with dengue, just days before The Traitors season 2 hits Amazon Prime Video.
Fans have taken to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.
Teasers featuring Tiwari excite fans
The Traitors season 2, Karan Johar's, premieres August 13. Teasers featuring Shweta, like her witty comeback to Johar about her personal life, have already gotten fans hyped.
Now fans are rooting for her recovery and looking forward to seeing her bring the drama to this reality strategy series.