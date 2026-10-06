Tiwari says legal action after 'Bigg Boss 20' allowance dispute

Rhiti Tiwari, fresh off Bigg Boss 20, has said legal action has been initiated in the matter.

The move follows Bawa publicly questioning her claims of financial struggles on the show; Tiwari had shared she gets a monthly allowance of ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 from her father Manoj Tiwari.

Bawa disagrees and points to her lifestyle as proof she's not struggling.