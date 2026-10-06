Tiwari says legal action after 'Bigg Boss 20' allowance dispute
Rhiti Tiwari, fresh off Bigg Boss 20, has said legal action has been initiated in the matter.
The move follows Bawa publicly questioning her claims of financial struggles on the show; Tiwari had shared she gets a monthly allowance of ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 from her father Manoj Tiwari.
Bawa disagrees and points to her lifestyle as proof she's not struggling.
Tiwari says father unsupportive of career
After leaving the show, Rhiti confirmed that legal proceedings are in progress and promised updates through official channels.
Meanwhile, Bawa is raising questions about her luxury purchases and whether they match up with her story.
On the show, Rhiti also opened up about feeling unsupported by her father in building her career.
The legal battle adds even more twists to this season's drama on Bigg Boss 20.