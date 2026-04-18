Tiwari's 'Ramayana' debuts at CinemaCon aiming for Western audiences
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just made its big debut at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
Producer Namit Malhotra and Yash (who's playing Ravana) shared that the film is crafted to click with Western audiences, blending in elements they already know.
As Yash put it, the team really wants the story to "Since we have global ambitions, we need to make it familiar to a Western audience as well."
'Ramayana' budget up to $500 million
Ramayana comes with a combined budget of up to $500 million and will hit screens in two parts: the first dropping worldwide on November 8, 2026, right around Diwali, and the second following in 2027.
The cast lineup includes Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.