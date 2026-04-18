Tiwari's 'Ramayana' debuts at CinemaCon aiming for Western audiences Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just made its big debut at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Producer Namit Malhotra and Yash (who's playing Ravana) shared that the film is crafted to click with Western audiences, blending in elements they already know.

As Yash put it, the team really wants the story to "Since we have global ambitions, we need to make it familiar to a Western audience as well."