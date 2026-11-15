Tiwari's 'Ramayana' grosses 748.15 cr in India, 1228 cr worldwide
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is on a roll, pulling in ₹748.15 crore in India just 11 days after release.
With ₹62.55 crore earned on Sunday alone, it's quickly catching up to RRR's India net collection of ₹782.20 crore.
Globally, the film has already crossed a massive ₹1,228 crore.
'Ramayana' 6-language release posts strong grosses
Dropping in six languages since November 5, Ramayana has found fans everywhere: Hindi leads with ₹45.91 crore, while Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu versions also brought solid numbers.
The Malayalam version stood out with an 89% occupancy rate thanks to fewer shows but packed theaters.
Releasing in multiple languages clearly paid off for this epic.