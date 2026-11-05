Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 1' premiere halted by 3D glitch

The much-hyped 3D premiere of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 at Cinepolis Seawoods, Navi Mumbai hit a snag when technical issues stopped the film midway.

The promised 3D effects never showed up, leaving moviegoers (some who paid up to ₹1,500) pretty frustrated.

A video of upset fans confronting cinema staff quickly made the rounds online.