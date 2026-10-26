Tiwari's 'Ramayana Part One' bookings top ₹20cr Oct 25
Entertainment
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is already making waves before release: global advance bookings crossed ₹20 crore by October 25.
The film, set to hit theaters on November 5, saw over 200,000 tickets snapped up for opening day since bookings began on Dussehra.
'Ramayana Part One' Hindi 87% pre-sales
The Hindi version is the clear favorite in India, grabbing 87% of all pre-release sales. Regional versions like Kannada and Telugu are holding their own as well.
In India alone, advance sales have hit ₹10 crore, while international interest is high with $950,000 earned from North America paid previews and overseas release-day advance bookings, setting the stage for a huge box office debut.