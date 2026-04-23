Tiwari's 'Ramayana' showcased at CinemaCon before November 8, 2026 release

'Ramayana' courts global exhibitors at CinemaCon

The team behind Ramayana has some serious international plans. At CinemaCon, they shared exclusive high-tech footage and talked strategy with major cinema operators from the United States, Europe, and Australia to make sure the film lands well everywhere.

The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, and there's already a sequel lined up for Diwali 2027, so this epic isn't ending anytime soon!