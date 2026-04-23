Tiwari's 'Ramayana' showcased at CinemaCon before November 8, 2026 release
Big news for movie fans: Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.
Part One was previously slated for late October 2026, but the English version has been teased for a likely global release on November 8, 2026 (Diwali window).
Ramayana was presented to global distributors at CinemaCon 2026 in Los Angeles, where never-before-seen clips were shown.
'Ramayana' courts global exhibitors at CinemaCon
The team behind Ramayana has some serious international plans. At CinemaCon, they shared exclusive high-tech footage and talked strategy with major cinema operators from the United States, Europe, and Australia to make sure the film lands well everywhere.
The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, and there's already a sequel lined up for Diwali 2027, so this epic isn't ending anytime soon!