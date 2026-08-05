Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trailer sparks Lanka debate on X and Reddit
The trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana just dropped, and it's got the internet buzzing, especially about how Lanka is shown.
Some viewers think the movie took inspiration from Sri Lankan culture, pointing out details like masks and architecture, while others are more focused on the film's visual effects and accuracy.
The filmmakers haven't commented yet, but these theories are all over X and Reddit.
'Ramayana' masks echo Sinhalese raksha
People online have noticed that the rakshasa masks look a lot like traditional Sinhalese Raksha masks, and the giant lion-shaped entrance to Lanka reminds many of Sigiriya's famous Lion Gate in Sri Lanka.
Ramayana: Part one stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, with a Diwali 2026 release planned (and Part two set for Diwali 2027).
Even with some criticism floating around, fans seem excited.