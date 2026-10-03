Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer finalize divorce 10 years after split
What's the story
Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire (51) and his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer (49) have officially finalized their divorce, 10 years after they separated, reported Page Six. They were declared legally single on September 21, per court documents accessed by People. The judgment was filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on October 1.
Legal proceedings
'Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated'
The court documents state, "Judgment of dissolution is entered. Marital or domestic partnership status is terminated, and the parties are restored to the status of single persons."
Meyer's request to bifurcate their marital status was granted, allowing them a separate trial to work out "other issues."
The former couple has agreed to appoint a private judge to mediate any remaining disputes as they finalize a larger settlement.
Relationship history
Couple separated in June 2016
Maguire and Meyer tied the knot on September 3, 2007. They share two children: daughter Ruby (19) and son Otis (17).
They separated in June 2016 after nine years of marriage, per People.
In October 2020, Meyer filed for divorce, but it was not until July 2025 that Maguire responded to the filing.
Co-parenting
Maguire, Meyer have maintained amicable relationship
Despite their split, the former couple has maintained an amicable relationship and continued to co-parent their two children.
In 2025, Meyer spoke about her positive relationship with Maguire during an appearance on The Inside Edit podcast.
She called him "the best dad, the best ex-husband, the best friend, the most generous."
New beginnings
Meyer's new beginning and Maguire's career
Meyer is now engaged to Geoff Ogunlesi, with whom she welcomed her third child on May 20, 2026.
Meanwhile, Maguire has kept his personal life away from the spotlight while continuing his work in the entertainment industry.
He was last seen playing Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home.